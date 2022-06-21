Testing window seals, 12 stories up

We are on the hospital’s 11th floor and watched these men yesterday using sophisticated equipment to test each window’s seal. There are 8 windows for each room so let’s just say that’s close to 1,000 windows. It was 105° in Dallas yesterday. They had a cooler full of ice with soaked towels to drape over their heads. Obviously the show must go on, regardless of the stifling temperatures. Today will be about finding the right pain meds so Jerry can walk without the pain bring too severe. With an eye to going home in a few days. 😊