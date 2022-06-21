Previous
Testing window seals, 12 stories up by louannwarren
Photo 1993

Testing window seals, 12 stories up

We are on the hospital’s 11th floor and watched these men yesterday using sophisticated equipment to test each window’s seal. There are 8 windows for each room so let’s just say that’s close to 1,000 windows. It was 105° in Dallas yesterday. They had a cooler full of ice with soaked towels to drape over their heads. Obviously the show must go on, regardless of the stifling temperatures. Today will be about finding the right pain meds so Jerry can walk without the pain bring too severe. With an eye to going home in a few days. 😊
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy ace
I cannot imagine those temperatures! And being that high up with no relief or shade! Terrific photo to show the scope of the work and the detail.

Praying he gets to go home and it will be bearable for him.
June 21st, 2022  
