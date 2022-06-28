Patience pays off

After seven years my hydrangea bush bloomed this year. A friend told me about a flower vitamin compound and I credit it for the blooms this year. We have been home from the hospital since Thursday the 23rd. Now it is all about controlling the pain and going to doctor appointments as the doctors determine the best way to treat the tumor in Jerry’s lower spine. We are both so glad to be home.
Your hydrangeas are gorgeous and in my opinion so worth the wait. Glad you were able to find something that would make them bloom so beautifully