Patience pays off by louannwarren
Patience pays off

After seven years my hydrangea bush bloomed this year. A friend told me about a flower vitamin compound and I credit it for the blooms this year. We have been home from the hospital since Thursday the 23rd. Now it is all about controlling the pain and going to doctor appointments as the doctors determine the best way to treat the tumor in Jerry’s lower spine. We are both so glad to be home.
Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
katy ace
Welcome back! I’m so happy you are back in familiar surroundings. That goes a long way psychologically just to make one feel better.

Your hydrangeas are gorgeous and in my opinion so worth the wait. Glad you were able to find something that would make them bloom so beautifully
June 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely welcome home to the both of you . May all run smoothly for you both now that you are home , and the medication will help Jerry . There is no where just like home , is there !! My thought and best wishes are there for you in the days ahead ! xx
June 28th, 2022  
