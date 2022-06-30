Previous
Next
One of the Canna lilies by the pool by louannwarren
Photo 1996

One of the Canna lilies by the pool

Just in the 14 days we were at the hospital the Canna bush went crazy. I need to soak the ground and pull out a lot of new growth. It will take over a flower bed if you let it.
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
546% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot with pretty colors.
June 30th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely capture - love the bright red and the dof and muted colours in the background ! fav
June 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise