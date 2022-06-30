Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1996
One of the Canna lilies by the pool
Just in the 14 days we were at the hospital the Canna bush went crazy. I need to soak the ground and pull out a lot of new growth. It will take over a flower bed if you let it.
30th June 2022
30th Jun 22
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2274
photos
113
followers
75
following
546% complete
View this month »
1989
1990
1991
1992
1993
1994
1995
1996
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
3rd June 2022 5:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canna
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot with pretty colors.
June 30th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a lovely capture - love the bright red and the dof and muted colours in the background ! fav
June 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close