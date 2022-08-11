Sign up
Photo 2006
The highlight of the family BBQ Sunday
After we finished the meal one of the young women brought out stick on mustaches and funny teeth. Oh the squeals of laughter! Jerry did really well at the BBQ. It was so good for him to be out and about.
11th August 2022
11th Aug 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
katy
ace
How fun! Such fascinating photos. Everyone looks like they are having a wonderful time. So glad Jerry got a chance to enjoy it
August 12th, 2022
