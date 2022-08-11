Previous
Next
The highlight of the family BBQ Sunday by louannwarren
Photo 2006

The highlight of the family BBQ Sunday

After we finished the meal one of the young women brought out stick on mustaches and funny teeth. Oh the squeals of laughter! Jerry did really well at the BBQ. It was so good for him to be out and about.
11th August 2022 11th Aug 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
549% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
How fun! Such fascinating photos. Everyone looks like they are having a wonderful time. So glad Jerry got a chance to enjoy it
August 12th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise