Photo 2013
Grocery store roses
Tucked by the coffee shop cash register was this sweet little bouquet. Grocery store flowers are always so fresh, I think they must sell a lot of flowers, day in and day out.
4th September 2022
4th Sep 22
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
street
,
flowers
,
market
,
roses
,
sep22words
Brian
ace
Georgous! Great capture and editing. fav
September 4th, 2022
