Grocery store roses by louannwarren
Photo 2013

Grocery store roses

Tucked by the coffee shop cash register was this sweet little bouquet. Grocery store flowers are always so fresh, I think they must sell a lot of flowers, day in and day out.
4th September 2022 4th Sep 22

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
551% complete

Photo Details

Brian ace
Georgous! Great capture and editing. fav
September 4th, 2022  
