Photo 2020
Tree branches in vases
I kept seeing all of those Facebook videos of decorators putting tree branches in vases. I went to a local craft store and purchased some tree branches and gave it a try, just a little fall decorating. 😊
27th September 2022
27th Sep 22
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Beryl Lloyd
I like it! love the rich tones of the leaves and matching your pumpkin pincushion with the contrast to your blue and white vase. I like your vase and really could do with such a vase for my Hallway, to go with my blue and white tall stick/ umbrella pot I have in which I store my sticks and crutches !Hope you are both doing well!
September 27th, 2022
Diana
How absolutely lovely, such wonderful colours you chose.
September 27th, 2022
