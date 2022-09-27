Previous
Tree branches in vases by louannwarren
Tree branches in vases

I kept seeing all of those Facebook videos of decorators putting tree branches in vases. I went to a local craft store and purchased some tree branches and gave it a try, just a little fall decorating. 😊
27th September 2022

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Lou Ann
Beryl Lloyd ace
I like it! love the rich tones of the leaves and matching your pumpkin pincushion with the contrast to your blue and white vase. I like your vase and really could do with such a vase for my Hallway, to go with my blue and white tall stick/ umbrella pot I have in which I store my sticks and crutches !Hope you are both doing well!
September 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
How absolutely lovely, such wonderful colours you chose.
September 27th, 2022  
