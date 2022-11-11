Previous
The Cracker Barrel rockers by louannwarren
The Cracker Barrel rockers

When you go shopping at the Cracker Barrel restaurants, you can rest sitting on the porch rockers. This is Felicity and Tovah, they are Lori’s granddaughters and her pride and joy.
11th November 2022 11th Nov 22

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
summerfield ace
so cute!
November 11th, 2022  
katy ace
easy to see why they are her pride and joy! Precious looking children and a cut photo of them. Also good to see half of you here
November 11th, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
Good times!
November 11th, 2022  
