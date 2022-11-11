Sign up
Photo 2038
The Cracker Barrel rockers
When you go shopping at the Cracker Barrel restaurants, you can rest sitting on the porch rockers. This is Felicity and Tovah, they are Lori’s granddaughters and her pride and joy.
11th November 2022
11th Nov 22
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
summerfield
ace
so cute!
November 11th, 2022
katy
ace
easy to see why they are her pride and joy! Precious looking children and a cut photo of them. Also good to see half of you here
November 11th, 2022
Danette Thompson
ace
Good times!
November 11th, 2022
