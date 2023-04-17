Previous
Next
Haley’s Iris by louannwarren
Photo 2166

Haley’s Iris

When granddaughter Haley was born 30 years ago, this Iris bloomed for the first time that day. It has bloomed every year since.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Brian ace
Magnificent
April 18th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise