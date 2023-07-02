Sign up
Photo 2242
Celebrating July 4th
Our neighborhood party was so fun, even though it felt like it was 108°F (42.2°C). Our neighbors are so good to Jerry and I.
2nd July 2023
2nd Jul 23
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Diana
Wonderful photos of all of you with your lovely smiles :-)
July 7th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
Lovely photos ! fav
July 7th, 2023
Joan Robillard
Nice
July 7th, 2023
