Joaquin! by louannwarren
Photo 2251

Joaquin!

When the city fire truck came to our July 4 party this sweet boy asked to sit in the Fire Captain’s seat. He’s just the cutest boy!
11th July 2023 11th Jul 23

Lou Ann

Danette Thompson ace
How fun to have the fire truck come by!
July 14th, 2023  
