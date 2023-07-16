Sign up
Photo 2256
Payton!
This sweet girl is the great granddaughter of our friend Ruthie, bottom left. Payton’s parents own a sweet little restaurant where I attended a lunch with friends Wednesday.
16th July 2023
16th Jul 23
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2256
Tags
payton
Islandgirl
ace
What a sweetie!
July 16th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 16th, 2023
