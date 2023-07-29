Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2268
The best priced bouquets at the groceries are Sunflowers
Sunflowers are so prevalent right now, the bouquets are just a few dollars.
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2551
photos
106
followers
72
following
621% complete
View this month »
2262
2263
2264
2265
2266
2267
2268
2269
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th July 2023 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunflowers
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely in your blue vase!
July 30th, 2023
katy
ace
These are so pretty and that blue vase is a fabulous contrast to your bouquet
July 30th, 2023
Babs
ace
So beautiful. My Auntie was an artist and love painting sunflowers especially in blue vases
July 30th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close