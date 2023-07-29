Previous
The best priced bouquets at the groceries are Sunflowers by louannwarren
The best priced bouquets at the groceries are Sunflowers

Sunflowers are so prevalent right now, the bouquets are just a few dollars.
29th July 2023

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Beryl Lloyd
So lovely in your blue vase!
July 30th, 2023  
katy
These are so pretty and that blue vase is a fabulous contrast to your bouquet
July 30th, 2023  
Babs
So beautiful. My Auntie was an artist and love painting sunflowers especially in blue vases
July 30th, 2023  
