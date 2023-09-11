Previous
A sweet celebration by louannwarren
A sweet celebration

Granddaughter Cadence and DIL Hillary had a sweet party for me yesterday. We had been trying for three weeks, however “life got in the way”. So glad to finally be together!
11th September 2023 11th Sep 23

Lou Ann

Dawn ace
How lovely for you all a lovely triptych
September 11th, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Lovely photo. Extended birthdays are the best!!
September 11th, 2023  
Brian ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Beautiful 🧡
September 11th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Lovely ladies!!!
September 11th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Lovely images of lovely celebration.
September 11th, 2023  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2023  
