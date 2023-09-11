Sign up
Previous
Photo 2287
A sweet celebration
Granddaughter Cadence and DIL Hillary had a sweet party for me yesterday. We had been trying for three weeks, however “life got in the way”. So glad to finally be together!
11th September 2023
11th Sep 23
7
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2569
photos
106
followers
72
following
626% complete
View this month »
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
2286
2287
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hillary
,
cadence
,
80th-birthday
Dawn
ace
How lovely for you all a lovely triptych
September 11th, 2023
Valerie Chesney
ace
Lovely photo. Extended birthdays are the best!!
September 11th, 2023
Brian
ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2023
Annie D
ace
Beautiful 🧡
September 11th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Lovely ladies!!!
September 11th, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Lovely images of lovely celebration.
September 11th, 2023
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
September 11th, 2023
