Photo 2362
Early mornings
The scene while enjoying my first cup of coffee every morning.
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2646
photos
104
followers
71
following
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
18th January 2024 5:20am
Tags
christmas
,
early
,
after
,
mornings
Diana
ace
How gorgeous this is, such beautiful and tasteful decorations. I love all the blue tones that match so well. Is that a photo of Jerry in the corner?
January 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a cosy spot for your morning cuppa. Like Diana I wondered if they is Jerry in the photo
January 20th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@ludwigsdiana
that’s 18 year old Jerry, in his US Navy uniform and hat during his boot camp training. He mailed the photo to his mother and she framed it and displayed it. When she passed away I brought it home and it’s been on display ever since. 🥰
January 20th, 2024
