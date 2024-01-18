Previous
Early mornings by louannwarren
Photo 2362

Early mornings

The scene while enjoying my first cup of coffee every morning.
18th January 2024 18th Jan 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details

Diana ace
How gorgeous this is, such beautiful and tasteful decorations. I love all the blue tones that match so well. Is that a photo of Jerry in the corner?
January 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a cosy spot for your morning cuppa. Like Diana I wondered if they is Jerry in the photo
January 20th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@ludwigsdiana that’s 18 year old Jerry, in his US Navy uniform and hat during his boot camp training. He mailed the photo to his mother and she framed it and displayed it. When she passed away I brought it home and it’s been on display ever since. 🥰
January 20th, 2024  
