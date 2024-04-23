Previous
The “boy” is holding a bouquet of flowers for the “girl” by louannwarren
Photo 2426

The “boy” is holding a bouquet of flowers for the “girl”

A maturing tree obscures the bouquet now. Just such a fun pair on the Riverwalk.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
664% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise