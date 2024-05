American aviator Amelia Earhart

The Dallas Arboretum unveiled its most recent famous American sculpture - Amelia Earhart. Lori’s 8 year old granddaughter, did a play at her school about Earhart so when Lori saw this last week she sent it to me. Earhart’s plane disappeared over the Pacific Ocean in 1937 while she was trying to be the first woman to fly around the world solo. Little girls here love her story, she set many aviation records and lived an incredible life.