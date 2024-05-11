Sign up
Photo 2444
My friend Claudia
We laid Claudia to rest today. We grew up together in Lubbock, so I had known her 74 years. She had Alzheimer’s and honestly it was a sad blessing that she passed away. Such a horrible disease. The chapel was old but lovely.
11th May 2024
11th May 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Camera
Tags
chapel
,
greenwood
,
claudia
,
alzheimer’s
Dianne
ace
So sad farewelling a friend, but Alzheimers is such a sad way to see a friend.
May 11th, 2024
