My friend Claudia
My friend Claudia

We laid Claudia to rest today. We grew up together in Lubbock, so I had known her 74 years. She had Alzheimer’s and honestly it was a sad blessing that she passed away. Such a horrible disease. The chapel was old but lovely.
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Dianne ace
So sad farewelling a friend, but Alzheimers is such a sad way to see a friend.
May 11th, 2024  
