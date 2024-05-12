Previous
Smiley face cards on my flowers by louannwarren
Smiley face cards on my flowers

Jerry draws a smiley face on the cards for the flowers he gives me. When I worked I received so many smiley face cards and flowers. The tradition has continued into retirement, I love those smiley faces. Happy Mother’s Day to each of you.
12th May 2024 12th May 24

Lou Ann

Photo Details

