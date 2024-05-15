Sign up
Photo 2448
Texas themed table decorations for my book club
The decorating committee for book club chose boots and spurs and yellow roses for the tables, just perfect because the book that was reviewed was based in Texas.
15th May 2024
15th May 24
3
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2795
photos
106
followers
72
following
2442
2443
2444
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th May 2024 11:33am
Tags
texas
,
cowboy
,
decorations
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So pretty ! - love that red boot and of course the yellow rose of Texas !
May 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
How fabulous that looks!
May 17th, 2024
katy
ace
Clever way to set the table and perfect for your book club. I like the close-up composition of this photo.
May 17th, 2024
