Texas themed table decorations for my book club by louannwarren
Photo 2448

Texas themed table decorations for my book club

The decorating committee for book club chose boots and spurs and yellow roses for the tables, just perfect because the book that was reviewed was based in Texas.
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty ! - love that red boot and of course the yellow rose of Texas !
May 17th, 2024  
Diana
How fabulous that looks!
May 17th, 2024  
katy
Clever way to set the table and perfect for your book club. I like the close-up composition of this photo.
May 17th, 2024  
