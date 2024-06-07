Previous
Rainy gladiolus by louannwarren
Rainy gladiolus

I loved the raindrops on my pink gladiolus. We had sunshine yesterday and expect it today, we are thrilled. For the June word colorful.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Lou Ann

