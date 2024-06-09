Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2472
Fun to see shadows again
We’ve had three days of sunshine after almost two months of clouds and rain. The patio table, umbrella and chairs by the pool made great shadows.
9th June 2024
9th Jun 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2818
photos
105
followers
72
following
677% complete
View this month »
2465
2466
2467
2468
2469
2470
2471
2472
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
6th June 2024 8:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shadows
katy
ace
Beautifully composed image and so appealing in this golden hour light.FAV
June 9th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
I love ❤️ your shadows!
June 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close