Photo 2478
Today is “Flag Day” in America
We proudly fly our flag most days, it’s nice to see so many citizens and businesses flying flags today!
14th June 2024
14th Jun 24
6
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
katy
ace
Lovely photo, Lou Ann I put up my flag buntings today
June 14th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
I love the red white & blue flags! Always look lovely flying high! We used to fly one at the farm but not here where there are more houses!
Any celebration though & our bunting goes up!
June 14th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@happypat
our flagpole is telescoping and needs work, it’s not going up and down, so I fly a flag from our porch that’s easy to take down if we have bad weather. I do have a patriotic wreath on my front door that I just purchased. We have so many patriotic holidays during the summer it’s easiest for me to just leave the wreath up for all the summer months. Because of his service in the US Navy Jerry believes the more flags the better. Ha!
June 14th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
sadly not many of our close neighbors fly flags; we do have a sweet young family that just moved in and they put bunting up yesterday. 🇺🇸❤️
June 14th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 14th, 2024
Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely edit!
June 14th, 2024
