Previous
Today is “Flag Day” in America by louannwarren
Photo 2478

Today is “Flag Day” in America

We proudly fly our flag most days, it’s nice to see so many citizens and businesses flying flags today!
14th June 2024 14th Jun 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
678% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Lovely photo, Lou Ann I put up my flag buntings today
June 14th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
I love the red white & blue flags! Always look lovely flying high! We used to fly one at the farm but not here where there are more houses!
Any celebration though & our bunting goes up!
June 14th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@happypat our flagpole is telescoping and needs work, it’s not going up and down, so I fly a flag from our porch that’s easy to take down if we have bad weather. I do have a patriotic wreath on my front door that I just purchased. We have so many patriotic holidays during the summer it’s easiest for me to just leave the wreath up for all the summer months. Because of his service in the US Navy Jerry believes the more flags the better. Ha!
June 14th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn sadly not many of our close neighbors fly flags; we do have a sweet young family that just moved in and they put bunting up yesterday. 🇺🇸❤️
June 14th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
June 14th, 2024  
Danette Thompson ace
Lovely edit!
June 14th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise