Photo 2481
A Cicada shell on our back fence
Just in the last few days the cicadas have arrived. They cast off their shells and get busy “singing” in the heat of the day. Such a wonderful summer sound, surprising considering their scary looks.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2828
photos
105
followers
72
following
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
16th June 2024 8:19am
Privacy
Public
Tags
shell
,
summer
,
song
,
cicada
Annie D
ace
I love the sound of cicadas...they don't seem to be as prevalent as I remember from childhood.
June 18th, 2024
summerfield
ace
ooooh! that looks creepy even if it's just the shell. fabulous macro, LAW. aces!
June 19th, 2024
*lynn
ace
super shot ~ I haven't seen any shells around here yet this year, but we always have them.
June 19th, 2024
