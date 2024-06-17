Previous
A Cicada shell on our back fence by louannwarren
A Cicada shell on our back fence

Just in the last few days the cicadas have arrived. They cast off their shells and get busy “singing” in the heat of the day. Such a wonderful summer sound, surprising considering their scary looks.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Annie D ace
I love the sound of cicadas...they don't seem to be as prevalent as I remember from childhood.
June 18th, 2024  
summerfield ace
ooooh! that looks creepy even if it's just the shell. fabulous macro, LAW. aces!
June 19th, 2024  
*lynn ace
super shot ~ I haven't seen any shells around here yet this year, but we always have them.
June 19th, 2024  
