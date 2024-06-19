Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2483
Clever signage
D’Nonna’s Italian restaurant owner has made it into one of the best restaurants around. He’s a young New Yorker, it’s been so nice to see him doing everything he can to be a success. This tongue in cheek sign in the courtyard is fun!
19th June 2024
19th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2830
photos
105
followers
72
following
680% complete
View this month »
2477
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
20th June 2024 11:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
d’nonna’s
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close