Clever signage by louannwarren
Clever signage

D’Nonna’s Italian restaurant owner has made it into one of the best restaurants around. He’s a young New Yorker, it’s been so nice to see him doing everything he can to be a success. This tongue in cheek sign in the courtyard is fun!
19th June 2024 19th Jun 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
