Photo 2485
All of my “car guys” are no help
I sent all my guy friends who know about cars this photo and none of them know what kind of truck it is, Kenn did venture “Studebaker”. I could not see the side or the front. I loved the wooden tailgate and horseshoe, whatever kind of truck it is.
21st June 2024
21st Jun 24
4
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2831
photos
105
followers
72
following
680% complete
2478
2479
2480
2481
2482
2483
2484
2485
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
19th June 2024 2:03pm
Tags
truck
,
antique
,
pickup
katy
ace
https://www.classicautomall.com/vehicles/239/1948-chevrolet-5-window-pickup
https://www.motortrend.com/features/a-history-of-41-to-59-chevrolet-pickups/
Here are a couple of links that might help you decide. They say it might be a Chevy and perhaps a '41
Great shot of it Lou Ann
June 22nd, 2024
Dianne
ace
It’s very cute whatever it is.
June 22nd, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
@grammyn
well that’s amazing. Thank you!
June 22nd, 2024
Louise & Ken
ace
Ken says if you had a photo of the front it would be a lot easier to tell. He added, "It's like looking at a cat's butt and telling you what kind it is..." Oh My...
June 22nd, 2024
