All of my “car guys” are no help by louannwarren
All of my “car guys” are no help

I sent all my guy friends who know about cars this photo and none of them know what kind of truck it is, Kenn did venture “Studebaker”. I could not see the side or the front. I loved the wooden tailgate and horseshoe, whatever kind of truck it is.
21st June 2024 21st Jun 24

Lou Ann

katy ace
https://www.classicautomall.com/vehicles/239/1948-chevrolet-5-window-pickup
https://www.motortrend.com/features/a-history-of-41-to-59-chevrolet-pickups/

Here are a couple of links that might help you decide. They say it might be a Chevy and perhaps a '41

Great shot of it Lou Ann
June 22nd, 2024  
Dianne ace
It’s very cute whatever it is.
June 22nd, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
@grammyn well that’s amazing. Thank you!
June 22nd, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Ken says if you had a photo of the front it would be a lot easier to tell. He added, "It's like looking at a cat's butt and telling you what kind it is..." Oh My...
June 22nd, 2024  
