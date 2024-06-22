Sign up
Photo 2486
My cherry colander
I purchased this colander at a cherry packing plant in Montana at least 10 years ago. I dreamed of putting cherries in it for photographing. So today, finally, a decent cherries in the colander photo:)
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Lou Ann
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
cherry
colander
Joan Robillard
Lovely
June 22nd, 2024
