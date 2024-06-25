Sign up
Photo 2489
Roses at D’Nonna’s
Roses line the path to this restaurant, several bushes were still blooming.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2840
photos
105
followers
71
following
2486
2487
2488
2489
2490
2491
2492
2493
3
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro
21st June 2024 9:57am
roses
,
d’nonna’s
katy
ace
Wonderful night and some terrific focus on these beautiful roses
June 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful and cheerful looking roses !
June 30th, 2024
