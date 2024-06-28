Previous
Lines and more lines by louannwarren
Photo 2492

Lines and more lines

This scene is a corner of the clinic waiting room where we go for Jerry’s pain injections. They have a liner on the windows that helps stop the sun’s heat but lets you see out. So far so good on Jerry’s injection, the pain has subsided quite a bit.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
katy ace
I imagine that room would be unbearable without that liner, especially this time of year.

So glad to hear his injections are helping. Still praying for both of you.
June 30th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A peaceful setting with soothing uncluttered blue and grey of the waiting room ! So pleased to hear that Jerry's injections are working - and hope they will continue to do so !
June 30th, 2024  
