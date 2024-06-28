Sign up
Photo 2492
Lines and more lines
This scene is a corner of the clinic waiting room where we go for Jerry’s pain injections. They have a liner on the windows that helps stop the sun’s heat but lets you see out. So far so good on Jerry’s injection, the pain has subsided quite a bit.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
28th June 2024 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Tags
pain
injection
jerry
utsw
katy
ace
I imagine that room would be unbearable without that liner, especially this time of year.
So glad to hear his injections are helping. Still praying for both of you.
June 30th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A peaceful setting with soothing uncluttered blue and grey of the waiting room ! So pleased to hear that Jerry's injections are working - and hope they will continue to do so !
June 30th, 2024
So glad to hear his injections are helping. Still praying for both of you.