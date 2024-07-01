Sign up
Photo 2495
Summertime and the living is easy!
Our granddaughters and their sons (our great grandsons) loved being in the sun yesterday!
1st July 2024
1st Jul 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
party
pool
grands
Joan Robillard
Good collage
July 1st, 2024
