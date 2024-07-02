Previous
The latest thing to keep rabbits away by louannwarren
Photo 2496

The latest thing to keep rabbits away

My DIL put a barrier around her Moonflowers and added clear plastic knives. She saw this idea on social media. So far the rabbits have stayed away.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Its not crazy if it works! Great idea
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise