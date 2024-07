Our national fireworks shows

Macy’s department store has a show in New York, their fireworks were on the Hudson River. Our nation’s Capitol show is on the Capitol grounds and had the Lincoln and Washington Memorials showing in the fireworks portion of their show. So thankful to watch these shows on television. We preferred the patriotic theme at the Capitol to the loud singers in New York. I’ve always heard it is hard to sing outdoors, there are no real acoustics.