Previous
Photo 2505
Red Yucca in commercial landscaping
The crepe myrtle compliments the yucca, I see this a lot in commercial landscaping. Both plants are hardy and thrive in our long hot summers.
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Tags
commercial
,
landscaping
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2024
katy
ace
I’m so glad you showed it like this! I never would have imagined it looked like this from your close-ups
July 10th, 2024
