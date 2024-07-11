Previous
Red Yucca in commercial landscaping by louannwarren
Red Yucca in commercial landscaping

The crepe myrtle compliments the yucca, I see this a lot in commercial landscaping. Both plants are hardy and thrive in our long hot summers.
11th July 2024 11th Jul 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 10th, 2024  
katy ace
I’m so glad you showed it like this! I never would have imagined it looked like this from your close-ups
July 10th, 2024  
