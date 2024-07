The latest thing

Seems so many restaurants have “Instagram walls” now for you to stand in front of for a selfie. This “Coming in hot” wall was at a new hamburger place that we’vewanted to try. Jerry gave me cash and away I went to order our burgers. I was glad I had a credit card when I got there, as they were cashless! The hamburgers were delicious, the photo is of mine, the dark green layer is roasted jalapeño peppers, my favorite burger topping.