Previous
Photo 2518
Crepe Myrtles love our hot summers
This one drops blooms in our pool all summer. I just don’t have the heart to take it out.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
2
0
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2865
photos
103
followers
70
following
689% complete
2511
2512
2513
2514
2515
2516
2517
2518
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
27th July 2024 7:34am
Tags
pool
,
crepe
,
myryle
katy
ace
It is beautiful and I don’t blame you one bit for keeping it
July 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
They are such pretty flowers
July 30th, 2024
