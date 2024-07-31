Previous
Crepe Myrtles love our hot summers by louannwarren
Crepe Myrtles love our hot summers

This one drops blooms in our pool all summer. I just don’t have the heart to take it out.
31st July 2024 31st Jul 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
It is beautiful and I don’t blame you one bit for keeping it
July 30th, 2024  
They are such pretty flowers
July 30th, 2024  
