Ruthie!

Ruthie, the lady in the wheelchair, has been battling esophageal cancer for a year. Six months ago she beat sepsis, she was in the hospital for 27 days. She is in a lovely assisted living center and four of us went to see her recently. We brought lunch, she was thrilled. She and Jerry were born on the same day, same year, she in Oklahoma and Jerry in California. We had just the best time at our lunch. Old friends are the best friends.