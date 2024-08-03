Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2521
Broken crepe myrtle limbs
We had a huge wind and rain storm Saturday morning. It broke some limbs off one of my Myrtles, so I put three in this vase, and brought it inside.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
2
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2870
photos
102
followers
70
following
691% complete
View this month »
2516
2517
2518
2519
2520
2521
2522
2523
2
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro
3rd August 2024 8:23am
Tags
storm
,
wind
,
myrtles
Diana
ace
They look gorgeous in your lovely vase.
August 5th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So lovely in your blue vase !
August 5th, 2024
