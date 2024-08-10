Sign up
Photo 2528
Edible butterflies
Our DIL made cupcakes for a family birthday party Sunday. Mine had edible butterflies on them, great grandson Jaxon is into pirates so his cupcakes had pirate decorations. I actually ate one of the butterflies, it tasted like marshmallow.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
1
0
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Tags
cupcakes
,
birthday
Danette Thompson
ace
Beautiful cupcakes! Happy birthday!
August 15th, 2024
