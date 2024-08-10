Previous
Edible butterflies by louannwarren
Photo 2528

Edible butterflies

Our DIL made cupcakes for a family birthday party Sunday. Mine had edible butterflies on them, great grandson Jaxon is into pirates so his cupcakes had pirate decorations. I actually ate one of the butterflies, it tasted like marshmallow.
10th August 2024

Lou Ann

Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful cupcakes! Happy birthday!
August 15th, 2024  
