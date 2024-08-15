Previous
Hopeful these survive the hot spell by louannwarren
Photo 2531

Hopeful these survive the hot spell

All of the flowerbed plants are just kind of hanging on. It’s been 108° F. today. I’ve been watering twice a day.
15th August 2024 15th Aug 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017.
