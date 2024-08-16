Previous
Birthday flowers by louannwarren
Birthday flowers

Jerry gave me the orange roses, Nick gave me both white arrangements and my friend Janis brought the mixed bouquet the day before my birthday. I asked Nick why two arrangements, he said he liked them both, ha!
Lou Ann

katy ace
They are all beautiful and you have to love the son who is not afraid to spend for his mother
August 19th, 2024  
Annie D ace
What beautiful bouquets 💐
August 19th, 2024  
