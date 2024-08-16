Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2531
Birthday flowers
Jerry gave me the orange roses, Nick gave me both white arrangements and my friend Janis brought the mixed bouquet the day before my birthday. I asked Nick why two arrangements, he said he liked them both, ha!
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2880
photos
102
followers
70
following
693% complete
View this month »
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
2533
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
birthday
,
nick
,
janis
,
jerry
katy
ace
They are all beautiful and you have to love the son who is not afraid to spend for his mother
August 19th, 2024
Annie D
ace
What beautiful bouquets 💐
August 19th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close