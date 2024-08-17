Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2531
Celebrating my birthday
We went to a nice restaurant last evening for my 81st birthday. I had a fun day, but I must say, it was a lot calmer than my 80th. Ha!
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2879
photos
102
followers
70
following
693% complete
View this month »
2525
2526
2527
2528
2529
2530
2531
2532
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
17th August 2024 5:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner
,
birthday
,
bistecca
Joan Robillard
ace
Happy birthday
August 18th, 2024
Valerie Chesney
ace
Happy Birthday dear Lou Ann...
SO good to celebrate together,,,Such a lovely photo..🎶🎈🎉
August 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
SO good to celebrate together,,,Such a lovely photo..🎶🎈🎉