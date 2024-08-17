Previous
Next
Celebrating my birthday by louannwarren
Photo 2531

Celebrating my birthday

We went to a nice restaurant last evening for my 81st birthday. I had a fun day, but I must say, it was a lot calmer than my 80th. Ha!
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
693% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Happy birthday
August 18th, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Happy Birthday dear Lou Ann...
SO good to celebrate together,,,Such a lovely photo..🎶🎈🎉
August 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise