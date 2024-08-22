Previous
My friend Marion by louannwarren
My friend Marion

Marion and I have been friends since the early 70’s. She has survived an aortic aneurysm and stroke in the last year, she really is amazing! We had lunch and a good long visit yesterday.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Michelle
You both look so happy, she sounds an amazing woman
August 22nd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely portrait of you both
August 22nd, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Nice shot of the two of you- she sounds like an amazing lady!
August 22nd, 2024  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous shot of the two of you, your friend sounds quite amazing.
August 22nd, 2024  
