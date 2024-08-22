Sign up
Photo 2538
My friend Marion
Marion and I have been friends since the early 70’s. She has survived an aortic aneurysm and stroke in the last year, she really is amazing! We had lunch and a good long visit yesterday.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2885
photos
102
followers
70
following
695% complete
View this month »
2531
2532
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
21st August 2024 12:12pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marion
Michelle
You both look so happy, she sounds an amazing woman
August 22nd, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
Lovely portrait of you both
August 22nd, 2024
Ann H. LeFevre
Nice shot of the two of you- she sounds like an amazing lady!
August 22nd, 2024
Diana
Such a fabulous shot of the two of you, your friend sounds quite amazing.
August 22nd, 2024
