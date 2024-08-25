Previous
A Canna Lily and American flag swirl by louannwarren
Photo 2540

A Canna Lily and American flag swirl

I’ve loved all the swirls on 365 so thought I would have a play.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Brian ace
Love this
August 25th, 2024  
Babs ace
Love it, good that you showed before and after. The after looks so beautiful. fav
August 25th, 2024  
katy ace
FAV you chose the perfect subject to do this with and it is an amazing results Lou Ann. FAV
August 25th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful diptych of before and after - - gorgeous and a fav.
August 25th, 2024  
