Previous
Photo 2540
A Canna Lily and American flag swirl
I’ve loved all the swirls on 365 so thought I would have a play.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
4
4
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2887
photos
102
followers
70
following
2533
2534
2535
2536
2537
2538
2539
2540
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Tags
flag
,
swirl
,
canna
Brian
ace
Love this
August 25th, 2024
Babs
ace
Love it, good that you showed before and after. The after looks so beautiful. fav
August 25th, 2024
katy
ace
FAV you chose the perfect subject to do this with and it is an amazing results Lou Ann. FAV
August 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A beautiful diptych of before and after - - gorgeous and a fav.
August 25th, 2024
