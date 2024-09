Funnel Cake Cream

The company that has made funnel cakes for the state fair of Texas has developed a cream liquor similar to Bailey’s Irish Cream. Lori found it at Buc-ees service station in East Texas (Buc-ees mascot is a beaver 😅) and bought some for Jerry. When I arrived at the hospital Saturday afternoon Lori was already visiting with Jerry. The nurse told me I had to remove “that drink” from Jerry’s room. When I saw what she was talking about we all laughed and laughed. It has 13.9% alcohol content.