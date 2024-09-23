Previous
The graduate by louannwarren
The graduate

Jerry “graduated” from rehab yesterday. Everyone in the rehab department was knowledgeable and so good at helping Jerry regain some of his strength and balance. The work will continue at home with therapists several times a week.
Lou Ann

ace
@louannwarren
*lynn ace
Good for you, Jerry. Take care.
September 25th, 2024  
