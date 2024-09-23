Sign up
Photo 2563
The graduate
Jerry “graduated” from rehab yesterday. Everyone in the rehab department was knowledgeable and so good at helping Jerry regain some of his strength and balance. The work will continue at home with therapists several times a week.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2556
2557
2558
2559
2560
2561
2562
2563
Tags
graduate
,
rehab
,
jerry
*lynn
ace
Good for you, Jerry. Take care.
September 25th, 2024
