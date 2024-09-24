Previous
Fresh flowers by louannwarren
Photo 2564

Fresh flowers

Friends brought these to Jerry at the hospital 10 days ago and they are still beautiful. We are slowly getting back in the groove, so glad Jerry is home.
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
Diana ace
I bet you are both happy Lou Ann, such a beautiful bouquet and shot.
September 25th, 2024  
