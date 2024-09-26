Sign up
Photo 2565
Long early morning shadows
I love the change of the sunlight’s direction in the early fall, it makes the prettiest long shadows.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Lou Ann
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
15th September 2024 8:29am
Public
tree
shadows
golf
long
course
