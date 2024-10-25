Sign up
Previous
Photo 2571
Friday sunrise
We’ve had some lovely sunrises this month. Alas they have led to really hot days, we aren’t sure we are going to have fall or winter days this year.
25th October 2024
25th Oct 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
25th October 2024 7:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
fountain
,
valley
,
creed
Danette Thompson
ace
Pretty sunrise. It is finally not blistering hot here in Florida.
October 28th, 2024
