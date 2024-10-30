Sign up
Previous
Photo 2572
Go fetch!
Lots of Halloween decorations on lawns. Skeletons are a big deal this year.
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
3
1
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
2920
photos
101
followers
70
following
704% complete
2565
2566
2567
2568
2569
2570
2571
2572
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
30th October 2024 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
road
,
skeleton
,
morriss
Michelle
Cool capture
October 30th, 2024
katy
ace
Big Skeletons are a a really big deal this year! I wonder how difficult they are to assemble? Great shot of this one. Glad you had a chance to get such a great shot of it
October 30th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a great find.
October 30th, 2024
