My black cat by louannwarren
Photo 2573

My black cat

I’ve always liked this cat, he’s only out for a couple of weeks every year. He really shows off in candlelight.
31st October 2024 31st Oct 24

Lou Ann

@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas.
Islandgirl ace
Aww how sweet!
November 2nd, 2024  
