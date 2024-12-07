Previous
The graduate by louannwarren
Photo 2576

The graduate

Granddaughter Cadence came to see us today. She will graduate from college Friday, she has a double degree in business and marketing, I’m so proud of her. She wanted to see her grandad, Jerry is failing fast now.
7th December 2024 7th Dec 24

Lou Ann

Oh Lou Ann so sorry to hear Jerry is so close to the end. I am sure you are all a comfort to each other. My thoughts and prayers are with you xx
December 8th, 2024  
So sad re Jerry but she and you are beauties
December 8th, 2024  
