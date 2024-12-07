Sign up
Photo 2576
The graduate
Granddaughter Cadence came to see us today. She will graduate from college Friday, she has a double degree in business and marketing, I’m so proud of her. She wanted to see her grandad, Jerry is failing fast now.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Lou Ann
ace
@louannwarren
I began 365 January 1, 2017. I am married and live in Highland Village, Texas, a northern suburb of Dallas. My husband and I have...
365
iPhone 13 Pro
7th December 2024 3:03pm
graduate
cadence
Babs
ace
Oh Lou Ann so sorry to hear Jerry is so close to the end. I am sure you are all a comfort to each other. My thoughts and prayers are with you xx
December 8th, 2024
Jane Pittenger
ace
So sad re Jerry but she and you are beauties
December 8th, 2024
